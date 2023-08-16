More benefits to AP government pensioners

According to official sources, the government has decided to sanction 50 per cent of the basic pay on the day of retirement as guaranteed pension and also fill the deficit of employees annual payments.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:38 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will provide more benefits under its guaranteed pension scheme implemented for government employees.

The spouse of the GPS employees would get 60 per cent of the pension and the government would fill the annuity deficit, if any.

The basic pay would be fixed based on the existing prices and inflation, sources said.