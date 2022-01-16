More rains likely in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis were in for a surprise on Sankranthi day as various parts of the city reported unexpected heavy overnight rainfalls on Saturday.

While it is not unusual for Hyderabad to witness light drizzles in January, as per Telangana State Development Planning Society data, the city normally receives an average rainfall of 5.1 mm during this month. However, the rainfall recorded in the city on Saturday alone was 14.8 mm.

A few parts of the city witnessed light drizzles even on Sunday. The area surrounding Kapra GHMC office recorded the highest rainfall of 3.8 mm. The night temperatures in the city have also dropped due to the heavy rainfall. The lowest minimum temperature of 18.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Alwal in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the forecast by experts, most parts of the city are likely to receive light drizzles for the next few days. Whereas the central and eastern parts of the city, including Alwal, Begumpet, Amberpet, Hayathnagar, Kukatpally and Falaknuma, are expected to receive moderate showers, on Monday.

After the overnight rains on Saturday, several districts of Telangana continued to receive heavy downpour throughout Sunday. Districts including Nirmal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, and Yadadri Bhongir received rainfall upto 21 mm. Atmakur in Suryapet received the highest rainfall of 30 mm.

City rainfall in Hyderabad

Kapra – 3.8 mm

Statewide rainfall

Atmakur, Suryapet – 30 mm

Chandupatla, Suryapet – 21 mm

Jajireddygudem, Suryapet – 16.8 mm

Lokeshwaram, Nirmal – 11.5 mm

Yerkaram, Suryapet – 9.3 mm

