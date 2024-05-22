Parts of Adilabad see untimely rains, paddy farmers affected

Paddy produce shifted to a procurement centre was drenched in rainwater in Utnoor mandal headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:45 PM

A farmer stands in the centre of paddy produce drenched in untimely rains at a procurement centre in Utnoor mandal headquarters on Wednesday. Photo: Jadi Mallesh

Adilabad: Few parts of the district saw untimely rains accompanied by gales, wreaking havoc to paddy farmers and public on Wednesday

Paddy produce shifted to a procurement centre was drenched in rainwater in Utnoor mandal headquarters. Jithender, a farmer, said that he had 20 quintals of paddy produce damaged by the unseasonal rains coupled with gales that lashed the mandal centre for an hour. A large quantity of paddy produce kept at the centre was drenched, causing losses to the growers.

Similarly, farmers who shifted sorghum produce to a procurement centre struggled to protect the grains from the rains. They managed to cover the produce using tarpaulins. They said that the grains were drenched, resulting in losses to the farmers. They urged the officials to take steps to procure the produce at the earliest.

Meanwhile, roof of a house was blown up due to the gales in Thamsi mandal centre. An electric police collapsed due the strong winds, disrupting supply of power to Undam village in this mandal for a while. Trees were uprooted, while electric poles leaned to the ground at Jhari village. Another electric pole caved in at Thalamadugu mandal headquarters.