More showers likely in Hyderabad till April 23

Hyderabad received 18.4 mm of rainfall on Monday, with the temperature being recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius.

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The city is likely to continue to witness light showers for the coming few days. Monday, just like Sunday, recorded a few light showers in different parts of the city. At the same time, though the thunderstorm storm warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad being only till April 17, it is now expected that there will not be an immediate rise in mercury levels.

Hyderabad received 18.4 mm of rainfall on Monday, with the temperature being recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius. This is nearly one degree lesser than the normal temperature. The updated predictions forecast rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night till April 23. The city will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on April 24 and 25, officials said.

Speaking about the situation, Dr K Nagaratna, Director, IMD-Hyderabad, said: “We had predicted that the thunderstorm would subside after April 17, however it seems like we will continue to receive the showers for a couple of days more. The trough that was predicted to have been passed, is again intensifying.”

According to the forecast by the IMD, there is a trough above mean sea level that runs from Jharkhand to North Interior Karnataka across Chhattisgarh and Telangana, due to which the State is receiving the rainfall. On Monday, several districts in the State, including Adilabad, Bhadrachalam, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, and Nizamabad received moderate to heavy rainfall. These places are likely to witness more showers in the coming days.

The highest maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius was recorded from Adilabad by the IMD on Monday, accompanied with 5 mm rainfall. Mahabubnagar received the highest rainfall of 48.8 mm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .