Mortal remains of Pabballa Anil arrive at Air Force Station Hakimpet

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of battle casualty CFN (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil of the Army Aviation Squadron (UH) arrived by a service aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet, Hyderabad on Friday.
Anil sacrificed his life in the line of duty on May 4 when an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter while on an operational mission, made a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua River in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.
A wreath-laying ceremony was organised to pay tributes to the valiant soldier by the Indian Army. Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area laid a wreath and paid homage to late CFN Pabballa Anil.
The mortal remains departed to his native village Malkapur, Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana by road.