Mosques in Hyderabad organize blood donation camps

In an encouraging initiative, mosques in the city have opened up for social initiatives in coordination with voluntary organizations.

In the latest, a blood donation camp was organized by the managing committee of Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk located near Charminar on Friday. Around 150 people donated blood at the camp that commenced immediately after the Friday prayers.

“Before the Friday namaz, we made an announcement in the mosque and people lined up. We collected 150 units of blood during the camp,” said Mohd Akram, a social worker who frequently organizes such camps.

Munawar Hussain, president of the mosque committee said, “the Thalassemia sickle cell society members and Akram approached us and sought help in organizing the blood donation camp. We readily agreed as it is a very good work and extended all possible support for the program. In future also we will participate in the activity.”

Explaining the program, Akram said an announcement is made through social media about the blood donation camp a day in advance. The regulars to the mosques as well as people from nearby areas and businessmen participate in the camp and donate blood.

So far, similar camps have been organized in Masjid e Hayat Bakshi Begum, Masjid –e Baqi – Banjara Hills Road No. 12 and Jamia Masjid Tolichowki.

Mohd Masiullah Khan, chairman Telangana State Wakf Board, who donated blood at the camp on Friday at Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk termed it as a good initiative and asked the managing committees of other mosques to come forward and hold such programs.

“The Wakf board will extend necessary help for conducting such camps. We will create awareness among the muezzins and imams about the need for donating blood so that they take the word forward,” he added.