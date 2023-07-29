Most info on TOT of ORR requested by Revanth already furnished: AG to Telangana HC

Appearing on behalf of the State Government in the WP 20143 of 2023 in relation to seeking of information pertaining to TOT of ORR under the RTI Act, the Advocate General submitted to the Court that some information which needs compilation of data will be furnished to him shortly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) on Saturday issued a press release stating the Advocate General in the WP 20143 of 2023 filed by A. Revanth Reddy, has submitted to the High Court that most of the information requested by the Member of Parliament was already furnished to him.

The Petitioner Counsel then referred to the injunction order passed against him in a case filed by HMDA. The said case has been filed by HMDA seeking order against the factually incorrect and baseless allegations made by MP.

Counsel representing the MP mentioned before the Court that as a reason of this order he could not speak. The Court then asked the Senior Counsel representing HMDA about the same. The Senior Counsel representing HMDA submitted that the said case was filed by HMDA as MP was making false statements despite information being available in public domain.

He also submitted that a Member of Parliament should be more careful and should ensure that statements are made only post verification of facts and that HMDA had no recourse when despite information being available the MP was choosing to make factually incorrect and baseless allegations in the public.

Thereafter, the Advocate General representing State Government and the Senior Counsel representing the HMDA have reiterated that most of the information asked by the MP had already been furnished to him and the information which is not detrimental to the financial closure is under compilation and same will be furnished to him shortly.

“The Advocate General has requested for two weeks time for the same and High Court directed that information be made available and has posted the case on 04/08/2023,” the MD, HGCL, said.