Mother poisons son to death in Medchal, attempts suicide

According to the police, the boy K Abhivardhan, (6) stayed along with her mother K Hemavathi, while his father Hariram Yadav is living separately due to some issues between the parents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 10:26 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman has allegedly killed her son by offering poisonous substance at their house in Medchal. Later, she attempted to end her life by consuming the same substance and is now battling for life.

On February 1, the woman offered some poisonous substance to Abhivardhan and later consumed a portion of it. “Neighbours noticed both of them in a semiconscious state and shifted them to hospital where Abhivardhan died during treatment on Saturday night while the woman is battling for life at the hospital,” said Medchal Inspector, N S Reddy.

The relatives told the police that Hemavathi is suffering from some health related issues for last four years and might have slipped into depression over the health and family issues and planned to kill her son and end her life.