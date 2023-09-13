MP: 4 killed, 3 hurt as two groups exchange fire over cattle grazing dispute in Datia

According to officials, the firing incident took place at Reda village under Civil Line police station limits on Monday. Datia Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Sharma, said that there was a dispute over goat and buffalo entering the farms of two groups.

By ANI Updated On - 08:08 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Datia: At least four people were killed while three were injured in firing between two groups during a dispute over cattle grazing in Madhya Pradesh‘s Datia on Wednesday, police said.

After both group members met over a panchayat to settle their dispute on Wednesday. During the argument, members of both groups turned violent and some of them allegedly opened fire.

“Three persons belonging to Dangi community, while one from Pal community died in the firing. Three others were also injured in the incident,” SP Pradeep Sharma said.

All the officials were present on the spot and an investigation into the matter is underway to identify from which side aggression occurred. Policemen were deployed in the village for interrogation.

Police teams were also sent to nab the accused in the matter, the officer added.

