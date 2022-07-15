MP Santosh Kumar inaugurates new office of Avanse Financial Services

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Avanse Financial Services Limited, an education-focused NBFC, launched its new workspace at Somajiguda in Hyderabad. Member of Parliament Joginapally Santosh Kumar inaugurated the new office.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been important markets for Avanse. As of March 2022, Hyderabad contributed over 11% to the organisation’s overall assets under management (AUM) of Rs 4,836 crores.

The firm is hopeful of achieving 15-20% growth in the medium to long term in Telangana.

“We have been designing personalised solutions for students, professionals and education institutions. We also see an opportunity in partnering with education institutions in this region,” said its Managing Director Chief Executive Officer Amit Gainda. Avanse Chief Business Officer – Education Loans Rajesh Kachave was also present

It provided growth and working capital to more than 1,000 educational institutes, a release said.