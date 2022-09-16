MP Santosh Kumar lauds OU for facilitating healthy environment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Santosh Kumar today inaugurated the Oxygen Park set up by the Osmania University on over 220 acres to protect and manage the plantation undertaken as part of Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme.

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Friday lauded the Osmania University for facilitating a healthy environment not only to its primary stakeholders but also to citizens of Hyderabad especially those living in the vicinity of the campus.

The Oxygen Park houses over 200 different kinds of medicinal plants and trees and is a safe haven to about 1000 peafowl. The verdant campus of the university got a fillip through a large scale plantation taken up in the past two years by Aravind Kumar, Commissioner of HMDA, and the then in-charge Vice-Chancellor. Owing to various green activities undertaken by Osmania University, it has been awarded the Green University award both nationally and regionally by various agencies.

OU Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Ravinder said the university administration is taking necessary steps to ensure the campus greenery is protected and maintained. In order to maintain the cleanliness and protect the biodiversity of the campus, the general public and walkers have been restricted and are allowed in the campus for a stipulated period of time both in the mornings and evenings, he said.

On being briefed about the development of Momin Cheruvu and creation of certain basic facilities,

Santhosh Kumar urged the Vice-Chancellor for a detailed project report about the various developmental activities envisaged in the university.

Commemorating the occasion of today being the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, Prof D. Ravinder along with senior officials undertook plantation activity. The programme was attended by Prof P Laxminarayana, Registrar, Prof B Reddya Naik, OSD to VC, Deans, Principals, Directors, faculty members, non-teaching staff, scholars, students, alumni and walkers.