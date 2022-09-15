Osmania University offers MBA, MCA through distance mode

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has announced admissions to two-year MBA and MCA courses through the distance mode for the academic year 2022-23. The admissions will be on the basis of the entrance test scheduled to be held on November 12.

The courses will be offered through the semester system by Prof. G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, OU. Applications can be submitted online between September 21 and October 15. With a late fee of Rs.500, the applications will be accepted up to October 22.

Candidates who qualified in the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 can take direct admission to these courses and they need not apply for the entrance test. For further details, visit the website www.ouadmissions.com, www.osmania.ac.in or www.oucde.net.