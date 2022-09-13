Skylab Gilakathula awarded PhD by Osmania University

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:47 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: Skylab Gilakathula has been awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) by the Department of Botany, Osmania University, for his thesis on Tree improvement of Eucalyptus in Telangana State. He was guided by Prof. H. Ramakrishna (Retd.), Osmania University.

Skylab who hails from Kadaparthy village under Nakrekal mandal is now working as Senior Divisional Manager & Assistant Director Eco-Tourism with Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited. He has been in the forefront of organising programmes highlighting ecotourism and it’s development under Eco-Tourism wing of TSFDC, besides evoking interest on raising eucalyptus plantations and also on sustainable bamboo management through his field visits and training field staff in various regions of the State, a press release said.

Skylab had so far toured almost all major planting regions under TSFDC and he retrieved 350 Ha of Forest area, which got encroached by tribes & locals in Khammam region as Senior Divisional Manager, the press release added.