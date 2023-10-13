MP Vaddiraju asks BRS cadres to make CM KCR’s Yellandu meeting a success

Haripriya contesting as a BRS candidate in the Assembly election was going to win the election with the blessings of the Chief Minister, Ravichandra hoped. The District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender, the party leaders Madhukar Reddy and M Krishna Prasad were present.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra speaking at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Sathupalli on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Yellandu BRS in-charge, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra asked the BRS cadres to make collective efforts for the success of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Praja Ashirwada Sabha at Yellandu on November 1 a success. The MP along with Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MP M Kavitha, the BRS candidate B Haripriya and municipal chairman D Venkateswara Rao held a meeting with key leaders and cadres of the party at Yellandu on Friday.

They discussed measures to be taken for the success of the Chief Minister’s public meeting and mobilisation of the public for the meeting. Ravichandra asked the cadres to ensure that the party supporters from all the villages in the constituency attend the public meeting in large numbers. Later speaking to the media Satyavathi Rathod and Ravichandra noted that the BRS leaders in Yellandu constituency have decided to work collectively for the victory of the party candidate Haripriya with a huge majority.

Haripriya contesting as a BRS candidate in the Assembly election was going to win the election with the blessings of the Chief Minister, Ravichandra hoped. The District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender, the party leaders Madhukar Reddy and M Krishna Prasad were present.