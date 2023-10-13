Mulugu: Police arrest 4 people with explosives, Maoist literature

The arrested are Kadari Yadagiri, Kalakota Prabhakar, Shivarathri Pavan Kalyan, and Elmakanti Mahesh, all of whom are from Theegaram village in Jangaon District, according to a press note.

Published Date - 06:06 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Venkatapuram CI Kumar, Wazeedu SI Venkateshwarlu and staffers with arrested Maoist couriers.

Mulugu: Wazedu police arrested four people in possession of explosives and Maoist literature on Thursday during a vehicle check-up. The arrested are Kadari Yadagiri, Kalakota Prabhakar, Shivarathri Pavan Kalyan, and Elmakanti Mahesh, all of them are from Theegaram village in Jangaon District, according to a press note.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were working as couriers for the banned CPI Maoist group. They were tasked with delivering the explosives and literature to top Maoist leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar. Police seized a total of eight gelatin sticks, 10 Maoist party revolutionary literature books, four mobile phones, and two motorcycles from the accused.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the IPC, UAPA), TSPSA, and Explosives Act.

