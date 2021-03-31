MPDO, eight others held for bribery in Vikarabad

The accused allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant B Chakravarthi, a contractor, to pass the bills

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) A Subash Chandra Goud of Parigi mandal in Vikarabad district and eight others in connection with a bribe case booked against them.

Engineering consultant Mohammed Rafi Ahmed and two technical assistants K Srinivas and A Gopal were caught red-handed at MPDO office in Parigi when they allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant B Chakravarthi, a contractor, to pass the bills.

Ahmed, Srinivas and Gopal allegedly took Rs 2 lakh as initial payment from the complainant as part of the total bribe of Rs 4.62 lakh. Except technical assistant Anjaiah, the ACB officials arrested Goud, Ahmed, Srinivas, Gopal, V Narasimhulu, J Jamla, A Narasimhulu and B Hanumanthu.

Officials said the arrested persons were produced before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded them to judicial custody, and added that efforts were on to trace Anjaiah.

