Mukhra (K) village in Adilabad selected for Urja Swaraj Vishesh Award

By Dinesh Macharla Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

An aerial view of Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal.

Adilabad: Model village Mukhra (K) of Echoda mandal has been selected for the national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award during the forthcoming National Panchayat Awards 2023. It was one of the three villages in the country to have been chosen for the recognition.

The union ministry of Panchayat Raj invited Sarpanch of the village Gadge Meenakshi to receive the award at the National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats-Cum-Award Ceremony to be held in New Delhi on April 17.

Meenakshi attributed Palle Pragathi scheme, introduced by the Telangana government to the success of the village. She said the village was able to shine with the help of innovative initiatives of the State government. She thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, ministers K Taraka Rama and Errabelli Dayakar Rao for extending cooperation in developing the village.

Awards galore

On March 31, Mukhra (K) village bagged three awards at the National Panchayat Awards Ceremony 2021-22 organised on the premises of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University in Hyderabad. Ministers KT Rama Rao and Dayakar Rao felicitated Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi for winning awards in Clean and Green, Carbon Neutral and Urja Swaraj Vishesh categories.

Meenakshi won an award for her commendable service in making the habitation a model one, during International Women’s Day celebrations organized in Hyderabad on March 8. She received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate of appreciation.

She was felicitated by union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for making the habitation open defecation free plus model, during Swachh Sujal Shakti Sammwan-2023 held in New Delhi on the account of International Women’s Day on March 4. The village won Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022, a national award for effectively implementing various schemes.

Mukhra (K) installed two rooftop solar grids that can produce electricity of 6 KV using revenue earned by selling of vermi-compost fertilizer produced by the rural civic body in November to achieve self-reliance in power production. It achieved an open defecation-free tag by constructing toilets in all households. It planted 30,000 saplings in open spaces, palle prakriti vanam and on the premises of every house.