Multilingual theatre fest by Shudrka group in Hyderabad from March 29-31

Organised in collaboration with Department of Language & Culture, Govt. of Telangana, this three-day extravaganza promises an array of engaging workshops and enlightening lectures, celebrating the creativity and diversity of theatre arts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 06:09 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Shudrka theatre group is all set to host a multilingual theatre fest called ‘Xpression’ at Ravindra Bharathi in the city from March 29 to 31st.

Organised in collaboration with Department of Language & Culture, Govt. of Telangana, this three-day extravaganza promises an array of engaging workshops and enlightening lectures, celebrating the creativity and diversity of theatre arts.

The event kicks off on March 29 with an inaugural lecture by Samik Bandopahyay, followed by the multilingual play ‘Oka Anokha Roopakatha Chalk Circle’. On March 30, Dr. Velu Saravanan will conduct a theatre workshop specifically tailored for orphan children.

This will be followed by a workshop production for children and performances including Nihati Rangasena’s Bengali play ‘Sricharankamaleshu’ and the Malayali play ‘Tamasha’ by Calicut University Little Theatre, School of Drama & Fine Arts.

The festival will draw to a close on March 31st with a Makeup Workshop led by Debasish Chatterjee, followed by a panel discussion featuring Samik Bandopahyay and Aparna Langewar Bose.

The day’s performances include Dr. Saravanan’s Tamil play ‘Kadal Bootham’ and Rang Mastaaney’s Rajasthani play ‘Maharathi’. For further information and registrations, individuals can reach out to 9391046533 or 9735602181.