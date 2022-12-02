Mulugu: Collector inspects site of proposed integrated district office complex

Collector S Krishna Aditya along with OSD Ghaus Alam and ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan inspected the site of the proposed Integrated District Office Complex

Published Date - 08:13 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Mulugu: District Collector S Krishna Aditya along with OSD Ghaus Alam and ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan inspected the site of the proposed Integrated District Office Complex (Collectorate complex) beside the Government Degree College near here on Friday.

They have examined the map of the construction site and interacted with the engineering officials to know the specifics of the construction of the complex. On this occasion, the district collector said that the works of the four-lane national highway from Mulugu Bandarupalli cross road to Narsapur and from Narsapur to Palampet would commence soon.

Engineering officials, CI Ranjith Kumar, SI Omkar Yadav and other officers of accompanied him. Earlier, the Collector and the police officials inspected the construction works of the model police station and directed the official concerned to speed up and complete the works at the earliest. They visited the centre of the District Police and inspected the surroundings.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector directed the officials of the concerned department to level the and begin the construction of a compound wall and for the parking place.

He asked those who have illegally constructed houses on government land east of the Model Police Station to vacate as soon as possible. He said that they would demolish the illegal constructions.

When the six families residing in the illegal houses urged him to allot the house sites, Krishna Aditya said that he would see that they would be allotted the land near the Bandarupalli village.