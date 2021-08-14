Mulugu: Cyber fraudster arrested for cheating in the name of JioMart dealership

Authorities have also recovered Rs 3.50 lakh from his possession on Friday

Mulugu: An online fraudster who fradualantly collected Rs 8.90 lakh from a Mulugu resident promising him JioMart dealership was nabbed by the Mulugu police. Authorities have also recovered Rs 3.50 lakh from his possession on Friday.

The arrested man Mahindra KV of Chetelli village of Kodagu in Karnataka was alleged to have cheated Konda Venkataraju of Jangalapally village in Mulugu promising him to get JioMart dealership. Venkataraju, who lost his job during lockdown had chanced upon a website promising JioMart dealership and contacted Mahindra. In a press release here on Saturday, ASP Potharaju Saichaitnaya said that Venkataraju applied online for the dealership and sent the documents and paid Rs 8,90,000 online. He kept on waiting for the reply about the dealership/franchise, but the webpage disappeared. “When he called the phone number given to him by the representative of the company, the phone was switched off,” he said.

“As he smelled the rat, he approached the Mulugu police and lodged a complaint. By registering a case of cybercrime, the police tried to nab the accused for a year and finally apprehended him by making him come to Mulugu on Friday. He was sent remanded in judicial custody. It may be recalled that Reliance had even warned users about fake JioMart websites created by tricksters. The company tweeted last August alerting people about fake websites that were created with to dupe pepole. JioMart is an online grocery shopping platform launched by Reliance with an aim to home deliver grocery items.

