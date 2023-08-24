Siddipet: Woman murdered, legs chopped off

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Thu - 24 August 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: A woman was murdered and both her legs chopped off at Banda Mailaram village under the Mulugu police limits on Thursday.

The victim was Venkatamma (40), a resident of the same village. Venkatamma, whose husband died a few years ago, was earning a livelihood by selling plastic kitchenware in the village. She was survived by three children.

Gajwel ACP Ramesh along with his team reached the crime scene. A dog squad and forensic team were also pressed into action to collect the evidence. The body has been shifted to Area Hospital Gajwel for postmortem. A case has been registered.