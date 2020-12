Mulugu Masters off to winning start in Kakatiya Cup

Tournament was inaugurated by TCA State President Yendala Laxmi Narayana and N Jayachander in the presence of TCA secretary, Dharam Guruva Reddy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: Mulugu Masters defeated Singareni Blasters by 85 runs on the opening day of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Kakatiya Cup which began in Warangal, on Tuesday.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by TCA State President Yendala Laxmi Narayana and N Jayachander in the presence of Dharam Guruva Reddy, secretary of TCA.

In another match, Kakatiya Kings defeated Shatavahana Warriors by 78 runs.

Brief Scores: Kakatiya Kings 156/8 in 20 overs (D Vamsi Krishna 27, Sidhu 23; Srikanth 2/20) bt Shatavahana Warriors 78/7 in 20 overs (Sai Kumar 2/5, Sidhu 2/6);

Mulugu Masters 197/9 in 20 overs (Sameer 45, Sidharth 38; Manoj Kandula 4/29) bt Singareni Blasters 112 in 20 overs (Jamshed 34; Sagar 3/19).

