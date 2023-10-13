Three people arrested for smuggling ganja

Authorities have seized 50 kg of ganja worth about ten lakhs from them. They were caught smuggling ganja through trains to different states.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Warangal: Police have arrested three members of two gangs involved in smuggling ganja in two separate incidents. Authorities have seized 50 kg of ganja worth about ten lakhs from them. The arrested have been identified as Jankar Meher (24), Mohan Dhan (33) and Jyoti Prakash Dalai (34), all from Odisha, said Central Zone DCP Abdul Bari here on Friday.

They were caught smuggling ganja through trains to different states. They used to buy ganja at low prices in two different areas on Andhra and Odisha border and sell it at a high price in Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The accused were caught by the police in Warangal and Hanamkonda areas. Jyoti Prakash was caught with 17 kg of ganja, while Meher and Mohan Dhak were caught with 33 kg of ganja. The DCP congratulated Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan, inspectors Srinivas and Suresh, SIs Sai Prasanna Kumar and along with the local Railway Protection Police, for their role in nabbing the accused.