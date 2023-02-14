Hyderabad cops seize 40 gms of MDMA, arrest one

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing caught a person and recovered 40 grams of MDMA drug and a mobile phone from him
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) caught a person and recovered 40 grams of MDMA drug and a mobile phone from him.
The arrested person Mehraj Kazi (34), hailing from Mumbai developed contacts with several drug suppliers in Mumbai and was selling a gram of MDMA for Rs. 10,000.
On credible information, the HNEW team caught him when he came to Hyderabad in search of customers, the police said.