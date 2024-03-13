| Mumps Outbreak In Kerala Here Is A List Of Causes Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Mumps outbreak in Kerala: Here is a list of causes, symptoms and prevention tips

The self-limiting viral infection can affect any age group, but it is more common in children between the age of 5-9 years

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 March 2024, 05:02 PM

AI-generated image. (Source: https://app.leonardo.ai)

Hyderabad: Mumps is spreading fast in Kerala with about 190 cases being reported in one day on March 10 and a total of 2505 currently active cases. The rapid spread of the self-limiting viral infection caused by paramyxovirus, affects the salivary glands and causes swelling and tenderness in the jawline.

The disease can affect any age group, but it is more common in children between the age of 5-9 years. It has an incubation period of around 2-4 weeks and is mostly mild. However, in rare cases mumps may lead to complications such as encephalitis, meningitis etc.

An MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is highly effective against potential complications.

Causes

Mumps primarily spreads through an infected person’s respiratory droplets when they talk, sneeze or cough . The virus when airborne spreads to other individuals through their mouth or nose. Another common way for spread of the virus is through direct contact with saliva and respiratory secretions of the infected person which can happen when used utensils are shared.

Symptoms

Symptoms of mumps typically include fever, headache, muscle pains, tiredness, loss of appetite and tenderness or swelling in one or more salivary glands.

The swelling causes difficulty in chewing and swallowing food as infected individuals experience pain and discomfort while opening their mouth.

Prevention

Prevention of the disease involves the administration of the MMR vaccine in childhood. The highly effective vaccine is administered in 2 doses and are known to provide long-lasting immunity against measles, mumps and rubella.

Prevention also includes practicing good hygiene, as the disease can spread through saliva of an affected person. Frequent washing of hands with soaps or sanitizers, avoiding sharing of food and eating in used utensils.

Individuals who are infected with the virus also need to mask up or cover their nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing in order to curtail the spread of the disease.