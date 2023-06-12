Munnuru Kapu leaders want political parties to allot Kothagudem seat to BCs

A plan of action would soon be chalked out to protect the interests of BCs, the Munnuru Kapu leaders noted on Monday.

Kothagudem: Munnuru Kapu Sankshema Sangham district unit leaders have asked political parties to allot the Kothagudem Assembly seat to BC candidates in the upcoming elections.

The Sangham district president Kasa Hanmatha Rao and general secretary L Gopala Krishnaiah speaking to the media here on Monday said of the 10 Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district, only three were general seats. In every election all political parties have been fielding cash rich OC candidates in Khammam and Palair. In Kothagudem, which has 60 percent BC voters, BC candidates were occasionally given a chance to contest in the elections while in most elections OCs were fielded, they said.

As Kothagudem constituency consists of the highest number of BC voters every party contesting for the seat has to give the party ticket to BC candidates. A plan of action would soon be chalked out to protect the interests of BCs, the Munnuru Kapu leaders noted.