Munugode bypoll: Political parties bank on women voters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

File Photo. Out of the total of 2,38,759 eligible voters, about 1,20,126 are women voters in Munugode Assembly constituency

By Anil Kumar

Hyderabad: With women voters playing a bigger role in elections than ever before and their vote having a great impact on the electoral outcome, all the major political parties are concentrating on this valuable section of voters ahead of the Munugode bypoll.

With just one day left for campaigning to come to an end, TRS, BJP and Congress leaders are concentrating on women voters. All three political party leaders have been trying to meet every woman voter in the constituency and convince them to support their respective party candidates.

As per the final voter list released by the Election Commission, the total number of eligible voters in Munugode Assembly constituency stood at 2,38,759 as against 2,14,847 on October 12, 2018. Among them, about 1,20,126 are women voters. With women constituting 50 percent of the voters, all the political parties have deployed their women wing leaders in Munugode to convince them to vote for their respective candidates.

The TRS has Ministers Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi to campaign for party candidate K Prabhakar Reddy. Several other women leaders of the TRS are also campaigning to see that women are told about the State government’s welfare schemes and initiatives, with special focus on the ones that prioritise women.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi from the beginning of her campaign has been concentrating more on women voters. Mulugu Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, has been specifically roped in to win over women voters. She was seen requesting women voters, especially tribal to support Congress candidate Sravanthi during her door-to-door campaign in the constituency.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy‘s wife Komatireddy Laxmi too is concentrating on women voters during her campaign and seeking support for her husband. Similarly, BJP women wing leaders have been entrusted with the job of wooing women voters with various promises.