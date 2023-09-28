Murder accused shot dead in Odisha

Nirakar Sahu (38) was a resident of Tumusigha area of Dhenkanal district. Police recovered his body lying in a pool of blood at Alatuma village under Kamakhyanagar police limits this morning.

By IANS Published Date - 04:32 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Representational Image.

Bhubaneswar: Unknown assailants shot dead a prime accused in the sensational murder case of Kamakhyanagar block Samiti member in Dhenkanal district, police said on Thursday.

The man was earlier arrested on the charges of murdering Deepak Mahant, a Samiti member of Baruan (K) Panchayat in Kamakhyanagar block over business rivalry in September 2021.

He was recently released from jail after the court granted him bail in the case around four months ago. “It seems that the miscreants intercepted his vehicle at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Later, he was shot dead by the miscreants who also decamped with his car. We have started investigation into the matter, registering a case (447/23) on the basis of a complaint lodged by Nirakar’s wife. We suspect past enmity as the possible cause behind the murder,” told a senior police official.

The victim’s relatives claimed that Nirakar received several death threats from the miscreants in the last couple of days. Meanwhile, Police claimed to have identified some suspects who will be arrested soon.