Ramanna inaugurates blood donation camp in Adilabad

The camp was organised by Kirana and the general store workers association. Ramanna said that victims of road accidents and medical emergencies were losing lives due to unavailability of blood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna urged the public to voluntarily come forward to donate blood when needed and one could save lives of the victims of road accidents and medical emergencies by doing so. He inaugurated a blood donation camp organised at Rajiv Gandhi Medical Institute (RIMS) here on Sunday.

He requested the citizens to give away their blood when required and save lives of the needy. He was all praise for the association for conducting the camp.

The organisers said that they were raising 50 units of blood every month. RIMS-Adilabad director Dr Jaisingh Rathod, the association founder president Dada Saheb, members Ganesh and Rajender were present.