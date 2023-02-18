Musician MM Srilekha set for a world tour; poster unveiled by SS Rajamouli

Hyderabad: Marking 25 years of her journey in the film industry, music composer-singer MM Srilekha is all set for a world tour, starting on March 17. Renowned director SS Rajamouli on Friday unveiled the poster of the tour.

Appreciating Srilekha for her achievements, the ‘RRR’ director said, “Srilekha is the only female composer to compose music for over 80 films in five languages.”

Srilekha’s association with Rajamouli goes way back to the year 2000, when the music director provided tunes for the director’s first tele-serial ‘Shanti Nivasam’ which aired on ETV. “We have worked together for a serial, and Rajamouli anna has now reached great heights. I’m so glad that my poster has been unveiled by him (sic),” Srilekha said.

Ravi Melodies Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Investor Groves Pvt. Ltd., is organising the music tour with 25 singers in 25 countries starting from the Middle East (Qatar) to London, America, Australia and New Zealand, among others.