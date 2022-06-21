Musicians and aficionados celebrate World Music Day on Twitter

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: From Tamil melodies and Hindi chart-busters to K-pop and English songs, on the occasion of World Music Day, Twitter became the hub for music lovers as musicians took to Twitter to share anecdotes and host Q and A sessions.

Whether it is promoting their new releases or speaking about projects in the pipeline or sharing songs they are hooked to, musicians in recent times have been using the micro-blogging site to keep in touch with their fans.

Tamil music Icon, Ilaiyaraaja has also dropped his first-ever Fan Tweets video on Twitter today. In the video, he read and responded to tweets from some of his fans. He also goes on to comment on his recent musical crossover that garnered global attention – ‘Stranger Things’.

Speaking of his experience on Twitter, he said, “I recently explored the world of Twitter, to stay in touch with my fans and well-wishers. It is truly exciting and humbling to see audiences appreciating my art and the work that goes behind putting it together.”

Asees Kaur, the voice behind the recent hit ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from the ‘Shershaah’ movie will be hosting a #AskAsees session today and singing for her fans on Twitter. Joining her is singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for her foot-tapping and head-bobbing party anthems such as ‘Naach Meri Rani’ and ‘Na jaa’, who will also be hosting a #AskNikhita session today wherein she’ll chat with her fans and take song requests in real-time.

Hey Twitter fam, I have a little #WorldMusicDay treat for you – a musical Q&A !! Use #AskAsees and send me your song requests and I’ll sing just for you guys 🤗❤️⭐️ — Asees Kaur (@AseesKaur) June 20, 2022

In another leg of the celebration, Yeonjeong Kim, Twitter’s Head of Global K-pop and K- content Partnerships, will host Twitter Spaces conversations with journalists from around the world who have been closely following and writing about the Hallyu wave and its surging dominance across the globe.

Hey Twitter fam, I have a little #WorldMusicDay treat for you – a musical Q&A !! Use #AskAsees and send me your song requests and I’ll sing just for you guys 🤗❤️⭐️ — Asees Kaur (@AseesKaur) June 20, 2022

In addition to Spaces, Twitter Communities like BTS, All about Armaan and Amaal, Taylor Swift, and more will also be celebrating World Music Day.