Hyderabad: Thousands of Muslims gather for Jumat ul Vida prayer at Mecca Masjid

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:51 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Mecca Masjid for the Jumat ul Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) and attended the prayers which were led by Khateeb of Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi.

An estimated of 10,000 people from across the State gathered at the Mecca Masjid for the prayers.

The authorities had made arrangements for the huge gathering by arranging carpets and mats within and outside the mosque. After the prayers the supplications was read wherein people sought blessings of Allah and peace and prosperity in the lives.

The police made elaborate arrangements. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand was present at Charminar to supervise the security arrangements. The traffic police had announced diversions in view of large turnout of people at the Mecca Masjid.