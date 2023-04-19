This Ramzan try authentic flavours in every bite with Gold Drop

The community comes together to pray, reflect on the meaning of the holy month, and share in the joy of breaking the fast

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

D

Hyderabad: Ramazan month is marked by the tradition of Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast. The meal typically begins with dates and water or juice and is followed by a range of savory and sweet dishes, many of which are specific to the region.

One of the most popular dishes during Ramazan in South India is samosas. These fried pastry triangles are filled with spiced vegetables or meat and are often served with mint chutney or tamarind sauce. Another dish that is commonly served is biryani, a rice dish that is flavored with spices, meat, and vegetables and is accompanied by raita.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are plenty of treats to indulge in during the last week of Ramazan. One such treat is phirni, a dessert made with ground rice, milk, sugar, and cardamom.

“While food is an important part of the last week of Ramazan in South India, it is not the only aspect of the celebrations. The community comes together to pray, reflect on the meaning of the holy month, and share in the joy of breaking the fast,” says Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop.