MVSR, Villa Mari emerge overall champions at Inter-College Swimming Championship

MVSR Engineering College and Villa Mari Degree & PG College emerged overall champions in men and women categories respectively in the Inter-College Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

MVSR Engineering College, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: MVSR Engineering College and Villa Mari Degree & PG College emerged overall champions in men and women categories respectively in the Inter-College Swimming Championship for Men and Women Osmania University, organised by Badruka College Of Commerce and Arts in Hyderabad on Monday.

MVSR Engineering College topped the list ahead of Badruka College Of Commerce and Arts and Matursri Engineering College in second and third places respectively in the men’s division. Villa Mari Degree & PG College grabbed top honours in women division as Vanitha Degree & PG College and MVSR Engineering College settled for second and third positions respectively.

Villa Mari Degree College.

Championship winners: Men: 1. MVSR Engineering College, 2. Baduraka College of Commerce & Arts, 3. Matursri Engineering College; Women: 1. Villa Mari Degree & PG College, 2. Vanitha Degree & PG College, 3. MVSR Engineering College.

50m Freestyle: Men: 1. Yusuf Uzair (KMCL) 00:31:28S, 2. Vasanth (IIMC) 0.022650463S, 3. Vashnav Avinash 00:35:19s; Women: 1. K Sanjana (Villa Mary) 00:32:51s, 2. M Pranathi (SNVMV) 0.023229167s, 3. Anukshka Rai (MVSR) 00:53:09s; 50m Butterfly: Men: 1. BV Siddharth (MVSREC) 0.023333333s, 2. J Saiteja (MCET) 0.030844907s, 3. B Yash (NGIT) 00:44:22s; Women: 1. K Sanjana (Villa Mary) 00:36:22s, 2. Anukshka Rai (MVSR) 0.059328704s, 3. Ritisha Jaiswal (Villa Mary) 0.069583333s; 50m Backstroke: Men: 1. Akhil Lakkaraju (MECS) 00:35:25s, 2. D Sai Nandan (Dr B R Ambedkar) 00:50:59s, 3. Abdullah (MJCET) 00:57:21s; Women: 1. M Pranathi (SMVNL) 00:47s, 2. Keerthi Badruka 01:35:19s, 3. Rishika Upadhyay (Villa Mary) 01:50:53s; 50m Breast Stroke: Men: 1. Jwala Tanay Singh Patel (Badruka) 00:40:29s, 2. K Tamaya Durgesh (MVSR) 00:40:56s, 3. Sai Kiran Jhanvi 00:43:10s; Women: 1. M Pranathi (SNVMV) 00:53:37s, 2. Ritisha Jaiswal (Villa Mary) 01:43:00s, 3. Anukshka Rai (MVSR) 01:43:35s; 100m Butterfly: Men: 1. BV Siddharth (MVSREC) 0.058530093s, 2. A Vasanth (IIMC) 0.073611111s, 3. Abdullah (MJCET) 0.081435185s; 100m Backstroke: Men: 1. Akhil Lakkaraju (MECS) 01:28:46s, 2. Sai Nandhan (Dr BR Ambedkar) 02:04:53s, 3. Abhinay (MECS) 0.169039352s; 100m Breast Stroke: Men: 1. Jwala Tanay Singh Patel (Badruka) 01:36:20s, 2. Tanmaya Durgesh (MVSR) 01:40:55s, 3. Abhinay (MVSR) 01:42:16s; Women: 1. M Pranathi (SNVMV) 02:01:38s, 2. Anukshka Rai (MVSR) 03:34:26s, 3. Ritisha Jaiswal (Villa Mary) 04:10:07s; 100m Free Style: Men: 1. Y Samanyu (OU) 01:09:57s, 2. Yusuf Uzair (AMCC) 01:20:39s, 3. Vaishnav Avinash 01:27:45s; 200m Butterfly: Men: 1. B Yash (NGIT) 05:15:59s, 2. Abdullah (MJCU) 05:34:23s, 3. Abhinav (MVSR) 05:37:24s; 200m Breast Stroke: Men: 1. Jwala Tanay Singh Patel (Badruka) 03:39:46s, 2. Sai Kiran Jhanvi 0.17025463s, 3. K Tamaya Durgesh (MVSR) 0.180810185.

