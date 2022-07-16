MX Player releases trailer of Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann starrer ‘Roohaniyat Chapter 2’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over and after receiving a phenomenal response from the viewers on Chapter 1 of ‘Roohaniyat’, MX Player is all set to take you back into the dynamic world of Saveer (Arjun Bijlani) and Prisha (Kanika Mann) in Chapter 2 of MX serial ‘Roohaniyat’. The 14-episode series will release three episodes every Friday at 11 am, starting July 22.

The captivating trailer of Chapter 2 captures the intriguing theme of the show – “Is Forever Love, A Lie”. In this chapter, Prisha will be seen confessing her feelings for Saveer, as he reciprocates the same.

The series also tells us how these two dynamic characters are perfectly opposite. While Saveer is a dark yet charismatic entrepreneur who has had a tragic past, Prisha is an unpredictable naive girl who believes in the concept of true love and soulmates. ‘Roohaniyat’ is a journey of two opposite individuals, one who thinks ‘Forever is a lie’ and the other who believes ‘Forever is true.’

Will Chapter 2 take the viewers on a mysterious journey yet again? What happens next? What are the significant twist of events that results for Saveer and Prisha? Are both caught in a complex web that is difficult to break through? Will love conquer all or will Saveer’s fear come true? Watch ‘Roohaniyat Chapter 2’ to know more, as it introduces a whole new concept of a mystery drama.

The romantic drama that revolves around a mystery woman also stars Smita Bansal and Aman Verma in key roles along with Yuvika Chaudhary, Palak Purswani, Harshit Sindhwani, Geetika Mehandru, Arushi Handa and Shaan Grover.

Watch the trailer here: