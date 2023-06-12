My Running Raja has finally caught his breath: Seerat Kapoor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Seerat Kapoor, who has made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience with her performances, recently attended the wedding reception of her debut Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ co-star Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy. As part of Sharwanand’s grand wedding celebrations, the couple hosted a massive reception for everyone. Seerat also marked her presence and wished the couple.

Seerat shared a delightful picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram, capturing the beautiful moments of celebration and love. The actor looked absolutely stunning in a mesmerising halter-neck multicoloured blouse embellished with pearls and beads teamed with a golden shimmery lehenga.

To complete her look, Seerat adorned herself with exquisite gold and pearl jewellery, adding a touch of sophistication and glamour. The choice of minimal, soft makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, giving her a fresh and radiant glow. Her tresses were elegantly tied up in a bun, adding a touch of refinement to her ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, Seerat expressed her joy and happiness for Sharwanand and Rakshitha, showering them with blessings and good wishes. She wrote, “My Running Raja has finally caught his breath! .. @imsharwanand you’ve always been an exceptional actor and an incredible person to work with. I wish you both a lifetime of happiness and bliss. May your love continue to blossom, light up your lives and inspire everyone around you! ♥ (sic)”

