NAAC blacklists Malla Reddy Engg College

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has blacklisted Malla Reddy College of Engineering, Campus 1, Kompally, from the process of accreditation for a period of five years.

“While processing the SSR dated December 13, 2019 submitted by your institution for re-assessment, the following discrepancies were noticed. The certificates purported to have been given by BHEL, Yash Technologies and Airtel appear to be fabricated in layer especially with the seal, signature and letter head aspects. The digital expertise opinion obtained by us on the same also confirmed possibility of digital fabrications,” the NAAC said in a letter issued to Malla Reddy College of Engineering on Thursday.

“Upon placing the facts before the NAAC’s 88th EC meeting dated November 20, 2020, it has been resolved as under: EC after much deliberation decided to take action by cancelling the SSR in the present form and HEI may be blacklisted for a period of five years. Hence it may be informed that your SSR dated December 13, 2019 has since been rejected and your institution has been blacklisted from the process of accreditation for a period of five years,” it added.

