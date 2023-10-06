Nadda dissatisfied with state-of-affairs in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

File Photo: BJP national president JP Nadda.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) National President JP Nadda has expressed dissatisfaction over the party State leadership’s failure to highlight the contribution of the BJP -led government at the Centre in the development of Telangana.

Addressing the inaugural session of the State council meeting here on Friday, Nadda, indirectly blaming the lack of coordination among party leaders for the present situation, said the Centre had been launching projects worth crores of rupees in Telangana, but the State leaders failed to make people aware about Centre’s contribution to the development of Telangana following which it was not able to get political mileage.

“PM is doing his part by sanctioning projects and schemes for Telangana, but it is the duty of party cadres to use it for strengthening the party. It’s high time we make people aware that most of the schemes being run in the State is being supported by the Centre,” he said.

“The BJP has the capability to develop both the country and the State. This message has to be given to people of Telangana. Tell people the advantage of having a BJP government at the State and Centre. How centre has helped farmers and provided houses to poor,” he said.

He asked party leaders to tell people that BJP’s area of focus had been poor, neglected, oppressed classes, dalit, women, youth and farmers, whereas opposition parties were only interested in enjoying power. In his over 30-minutes speech, Nadda looked disappointed with the way things were moving in Telangana and how the State leaders have failed to highlight the contribution of Centre in the development of the State.