BJP constitutes 14 poll committees in Telangana

Interestingly, all important committees have been given to leaders who were reportedly planning to leave the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday constituted 14 committees to oversee various activities with regard to the forthcoming polls to the State assembly. Interestingly, all important committees have been given to leaders who were reportedly planning to leave the party.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who was said to be waiting for an opportunity to leave the party, has been appointed as chairman of a screening committee that is expected to create a shortlist of the party’s potential candidates to be considered for party tickets.

Similarly, former minister G Vijayarama Rao has been appointed as convenor of the Scheduled Caste constituencies coordination committee and former MP M Vijayashanthi has been appointed as chairperson of the agitation committee.

Former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy, who was also reportedly sulking over the state of affairs in the party, was named chairman of the BJP manifesto and publicity committee and former MP, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, as its convenor.

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who was removed from the post of State BJP president and replaced by union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, has been given the charge of a committee on public meetings.

