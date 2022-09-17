| Naga Chaitanya Looks Handsome As Ever On Magazine Cover

Naga Chaitanya looks handsome as ever on magazine cover

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Chay is seen smiling radiantly for the camera wearing a chequered blue suit by Paul Smith and a trench coat by Sarah & Sandeep.

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya made a rare post on social media on Saturday and fans couldn’t get enough of his fresh look. Gracing the cover of the September issue of a men’s lifestyle magazine, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor looks handsome as ever in the picture shot by Kunal Gupta.

Chay is seen smiling radiantly for the camera wearing a chequered blue suit by Paul Smith and a trench coat by Sarah & Sandeep. He is also seen sporting a platinum chain by Jos Alukkas.

The ‘Thank You’ actor’s popular Morse code tattoo dedicated to his and ex-wife Samantha’s wedding date is visible in the photograph.

The actor looks dapper in the shot and received several compliments in the comments section. “Oh my God I can’t take my eyes on you,” wrote a fan. “Ever charming,” commented a fan, while another added, “His smile is totally addictive.” Several others left hearts on the post.

On the work front, Chaitanya has finished shooting for his Prime Video series ‘Dootha’ under Vikram Kumar’s direction and a bilingual film with Venkat Prabhu.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗬𝗔 𝗔𝗞𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗡𝗜 ✨🤩 On the magazine cover page of @mansworldindia 💫 Looks fabulous & his smile is totally addictive 😀❤️💞#NagaChaitanya #ChayAkkineni pic.twitter.com/j3K7WKxjW4 — Actor Naga Chaitanya FC (@YuvasamratANC) September 17, 2022