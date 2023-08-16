Naga Mukesh emerges as winner at Independence Day Children Chess Tournament

GV Naga Mukesh of Vignan’s Bo Tree School scored 5 points from 5 rounds to secure top spot
Hyderabad: GV Naga Mukesh of Vignan’s Bo Tree School emerged winner of the Independence Day Children Chess Tournament held at A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Wednesday.
He scored 5 points from 5 rounds to secure top spot. In the junior category, Shaik Shazil Nawaz of DAV School topped by scoring 4 points out of 4 rounds.
Results: Seniors: 1. GV Naga Mukesh (5), 2. T Sree Jatin Reddy (4), 3. N Mahichetan (3.5), 4. N Rohit (3), 5. Mridhul (3), 6. M V Rithvik(3), 7. P Vibhor(3), 8. Tejosativik (3), 9. Sai Likith (2.5), 10. E Kathik (2.5); Juniors: 1. Shaik Shazil Nawaz (4), 2. M Aadhya Reddy, (3) 3. Advik (3).