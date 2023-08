Pooornachand wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Pooornachand of Narayana EM High School, SriKalahasthi won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament by scoring 11 points out of 12 rounds on Wednesday.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1.Poornachand, 2.Arya Kamath 3.P Harshith, 4.Krishna, 5.Indrajit Majumdar, 6.Harshavardhan, 7.Uttam Surya, 8.Sharvil Sapre, 9.Manimanjari, 10.P Lakshith;

U-15 Boys: 1. Sai Sri Nandagopal, 2. Anirudha Venkatesh; U-15 Girls: 1. Asma Maryam Begum, 2. Saanvi Naveen; U-13 Boys: 1. Vishruth Yelisetti, 2. Vidyadhar M; U-13 Girls: 1. Lasya Tummapudi, 2. Sahasra; U-11 Boys: 1. GV Rithvik, 2. Shreyansh Srivastava; U-11 Girls: 1. Navya, 2. Hamsika HK; U-9 Boys: 1. Advay Bharathram, 2. Agastyaram Guda; U-9 Girls: 1. Nischita Naveen, 2. Lakshmi Karthika; U-7 Boys: 1. Advitiya G, 2. Vasishta Ram Guda;U-7 Girls: 1. Ishanvi Santoshkumar K.

