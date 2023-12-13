Nagarkurnool police arrest person in connection with 11 murders

Sathyanarayana killed four of a family in Nagapur village, Wanaparthy district. He also murdered two individuals in Nagarkurnool, one each in Kollapur, Kalwakurty, and Anantapur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 AM, Wed - 13 December 23

Nagarkurnool: Police arrested a person on Tuesday, accusing him of murdering 11 persons on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as R Sathyanarayana (47), a Nagarkurnool resident, allegedly lured victims with the promise of unearthing hidden treasures.

DIG Chauhan detailed the modus operandi, revealing Sathyanarayana, a real estate agent and herbal medicine practitioner, would exploit victims’ belief in supernatural powers. He had perform elaborate rituals and charge money for treasure hunts, claiming his practices could reveal buried riches.

Sathyanarayana then led victims to isolated locations and brutally murdered them by pouring acid and poison into their mouths.

Sathyanarayana killed four of a family in Nagapur village, Wanaparthy district. He also murdered two individuals in Nagarkurnool, one each in Kollapur, Kalwakurty, and Anantapur.

The murders came to light after Lakshmi Yadav from Hyderabad reported her husband Venkatesh missing for five days. Her complaint stated that Sathyanarayana had taken Venkatesh from their home and remained unreachable. Upon interrogation, Sathyanarayana confessed to all 11 murders and is currently remanded in custody.

The police recovered a car, 13 mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, a box of poisonous substances, and five electric detonators from the accused’s possession.