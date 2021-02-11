Nagoba Jatara: Aboriginal tribals make beeline to Keslapur

The five-day-long fair sees the largest congregation of ethnic tribes belonging to several parts of not only Telangana but also Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Adilabad: Members of Mesram clan commenced their annual religious and cultural affair, Nagoba Jatara by performing traditional rituals on the premises of the ancient Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelly Mandal on Thursday. The five-day-long fair sees the largest congregation of ethnic tribes belonging to several parts of not only Telangana but also Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Led by priests of the clan, a large number of Mesrams performed prayers at a historical temple and brought the idol of presiding deity Nagoba to the shrine which was under reconstruction and installed at the holy place. They accorded traditional welcome to their counterparts camping under banyan trees since February 8, as part of the affair. They worshipped the Maisamma goddess located in front of the temple.

The tribals distributed clay pots moulded by potters of Sirikonda Mandal centre to women belonging to 24 phratries, who in return brought water from a holy pond for preparing anthills around the shrine. They performed Mahapuja, an important ritual of the affair, at around 10 pm, by closing gates of the temple and by not allowing outsiders of their community.

Aboriginal tribals dwelling in several parts of Telangana and neighbouring States made a beeline to the sleepy Keslapur from the morning. Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku visited the temple and performed special prayers. Authorities of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the fair. TSRTC is operating special buses to Keslapur from Adilabad town.

The Mesrams earlier fetched Gangajal by Jhari, a 1,400-year-old brass container used for carrying the water. They covered 155 tribal villages during the journey. They trekked for over 150-km to fetch the water. They tied the container to a branch of a banyan tree at a stone’s throw away distance from the Nagoba shrine.

The Nagoba jatara, celebrated in the month of Poos or Pushya, hosts Maha Puja, Bheting, introduction of new daughters-in-laws to the deity, village fair or jatara at the holy place, Praja Darbar, a grievance redressal, Betal Puja, etc. Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after getting possessed by Betal god. They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god.

