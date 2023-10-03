Nagpur man booked for duping ethnic wear dealer of Rs 12.75 lakh

The accused was identified by the police as Abdul Basar alias Guddi Dil Mohammad Mansuri (37), a resident of the Wanjra area here.

By PTI Published Date - 10:53 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Nagpur: Police on Tuesday filed a cheating case against a Nagpur-based tailor for allegedly duping an ethnic wear dealer of Rs 12.75 lakh, an official said.

The official said businessman Mohit Manoj Jain (26), who runs a garments firm dealing in ethnic wear, had given clothes, collars, buttons and other material collectively worth Rs 12.75 lakh to Basar for stitching between May 2022 and April 2023.

However, Basar did not deliver the stitched garments to Jain and instead allegedly sold the entire material to some other person, he said.

Based on a complaint by the businessman, the police filed a case under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against Basar.