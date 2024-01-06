Nakrekal MLA throws open challenge to Jagadish Reddy

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Jagadish Reddy was levelling allegations against the Congress government after a judiciary inquiry was ordered into the power purchase and other deals by the earlier BRS government said Vemula Veeresham

Nalgonda: Congress MLA from Nakrekal, Vemula Veeresham on Saturday challenged former minister G Jagadish Reddy for an open debate on corruption during the BRS government.

Strongly reacting to the terming of the Congress guarantees as 420 (cheating) poll promises by the former minister, Veereshan said Jagadish Reddy was levelling allegations against the Congress government after a judiciary inquiry was ordered into the power purchase and other deals by the earlier BRS government. Reminding that Jagadish Reddy was the energy minister in the earlier government, Veeresham said Jagadish Reddy was afraid of being found guilty in the inquiry.

Reminding that the Congress government had completed just one month, he pointed out that two guarantees were already implemented by the State government, and applications were being received for the remaining four guarantees.