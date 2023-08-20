Nala encroachments in Warangal face the heat

Illegitimate and unapproved structures along nalas have been razed at multiple locations and stretches to enhance capacity and avert flooding.

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 04:45 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Nala Widening At Naimnagar

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), in collaboration with a special task force, has escalated its drive to remove illegal structures along nalas. At the same time, the State government has approved a budget of Rs 250 crore aimed at averting flooding of low-lying regions during the monsoon season. Nala widening activities began five days ago and work is progressing, including on Sunday on the Naimangar Nala at Peddamori.

GWMC Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik said the operation to demolish unauthorized obstacles and critical congestion points on nalas was ongoing. Debris removal was also underway to ensure unobstructed flow of water.

“Illegitimate and unapproved structures along nalas have been razed at multiple locations and stretches to enhance capacity and avert flooding. Stringent action will be taken against all such hindrances,” he said.

In an official announcement, MLAs Vinay Bhaskar and N Narender said a GO was issued on Saturday allocating Rs.250 crore for projects within the GWMC’s jurisdiction. The focus of these initiatives is to counter flooding in low-lying areas during the monsoon. The MLAs blamed the previous governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for the flooding of the city.

Vinay Bhaskar dismissed the opposition’s criticism of the current government, highlighting that the inundation was due to exceptionally heavy rainfall this year and in 2020. He further suggested that BJP leaders, who seek to capitalize on the situation for political gain, should secure funds from the Centre.

