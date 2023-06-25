| Nalgonda 32 Persons Detained 24 Vehicles Seized During Cordon And Search Operation

Nalgonda: The police detained 32 persons and seized 24 two-wheeler vehicles during a cordon and search operation in Sathish Nagar in Nalgonda town in the early hours of Sunday.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Narsimha Reddy, over 50 police personnel conducted the cordon and search operation.

They took 32 persons into the custody for not furnishing identity proofs and for verifying their details.

The police also seized 24 two-wheeler-vehicles after the owners failed to show valid documents.