Nalgonda: Agriculture Officer lands in ACB net

Nalgonda: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday caught Agriculture Officer of Miryalaguda mandal Bollishetti Srinivasulu red-handed while accepting a bribe from a person for issuing Rythu Bima declaration certificate for his relative.

Mallireddy Anvesh Reddy, a farmer from Kothagudem village of Miryalaguda mandal, died in a road accident on July 5. When his father-in-law Srinivas Reddy approached the officer along with a death certificate to claim the insurance amount under Rythu Bhima, the AO demanded Rs 15,000 bribe for issuing the claim declaration certificate and warned that the application would be kept pending if the bribe was not paid. Finally, the AO accepted Srinivas Reddy’s request to lower the bribe amount to Rs 12,000.

When Srinivas Reddy approached the ACB, the officials came up with a plan and caught the AO red-handed while accepting Rs 12,000 from Srinivas Reddy at Bangarugadda.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas Reddy said the Srinivasulu told him that 4,500 applications of Rythu Bhima scheme were pending and his application would also be added the pile. He approached the ACB officials and complained against AO.

