Nalgonda: DM&HO warns against unqualified medical practitioners

Nalgonda: District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Kondal Rao on Thursday warned that stringent action would be taken against unqualified persons practising medicine in the district.

A meeting of DM&HO, members of Legal and Anti Quackery Committee (LAQC) of Nalgonda and Rural medical practitioners’ association leaders was conducted in DM&HO office in Nalgonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kondal Rao made it clear that rural medical practioners should not behave like qualified doctors. They would be considered as community paramedics, who should work by following the instructions of qualified doctors and are not permitted to tackle cases. He appealed to leaders of Neelagiri unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) to work to bring change among the doctors, who were very commercial under the management of non medicals managing hospitals and indulging in unethical practices.

Stating that non-medical managements always think of money generation ,he advised the doctors to be cautious and not to be trapped such managements.

LAQC member Dr Jayaprakash Reddy reminded that National Medical Commission was instructed the state governments to form LAQCs in all districts to eradicate quackery.

IMA Neelagiri unit president Dr Sucharithas and Susrutha Grameena Paramedics association district president Hanumantha Rao also spoke.

